Ryan Garcia Says He Deactivated His Twitter Account Because of Toxic Comments

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has removed himself from Twitter.

The WBC interim lightweight champion told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix he chose to deactivate his social media account because he is "unhappy with how toxic Twitter has become."

While Garcia will no longer have a presence on Twitter, he does still have an active Instagram account.

A California native, Garcia has become one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport of boxing. He became the WBC interim lightweight champion on Jan. 2 with a seventh-round TKO victory over Luke Campbell.

ESPN has Garcia ranked as the fourth-best lightweight fighter in the world, behind Teofimo Lopez, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis.

Even though there's been no official announcement about his next opponent, Garcia teased something significant during an appearance on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby podcast (h/t Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook) on Tuesday:

"I really do want to have that fight with Gervonta Davis, and I will knock him out in two rounds. That will happen. Mark my words. Gervonta Davis knows what's gonna happen. It's just time. Time will tell.

"I also have—how would I say this? I have a potential huge, bigger fight than him. I might put him off to the side. I'm still gonna fight him. I wouldn't not fight him unless it was an even bigger opportunity, but I cannot say anything right now, so I'm just gonna keep it that."

Garcia has amassed a 21-0 career record with 18 knockouts since turning pro in 2016.