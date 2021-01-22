NBC Says in Memo That It Plans to Shutter NBCSN by End of 2021

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBC will shut down the NBCSN sports channel by the end of 2021.

John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports and more reported the news Friday, which originated via an internal memo sent from NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua to staffers.

Ourand explained the rationale behind the decision as well as what it means for some sports organizations that feature events on the channel:

"The move is in line with the current media trend of consolidating cable channels. For NBC, it also is part of a bigger strategy to grow its Peacock streaming service, while, at the same time, bolstering the programming schedule for other NBC channels like USA Network. Bigger properties, like the NHL, NASCAR and EPL, will move to USA Network while keeping some windows on the broadcast channel. Smaller properties, like car shows, dog shows and some motorsports, will have to find new linear TV outlets."

Ourand also noted that USA Network is in 86.2 million homes, or roughly 5.6 million more than NBCSN, creating hope that viewership for events featured on NBCSN could increase.

Lillian Rizzo and Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal wrote last September that NBCSN (and other cable networks) could be shut down amid consumers' increased cord-cutting and moves to streaming services.

"Substantial job cuts are expected throughout the cable entertainment group in the coming months, and some open positions will go unfilled, people familiar with the situation say," per the WSJ reporters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will be "unaffected," per Ourand.

The NHL does have a decision to make with its television deal expiring at the end of this season.

Per Ourand, the NHL wants to split television rights with two broadcast partners. NBC has told the NHL that it would create time on the broadcast channel, USA Network and Peacock, which is NBCUniversal's video streaming service.

NBCSN originally launched as the Outdoor Life Network in 1995 before being relaunched as Versus in 2006. NBCSN took center stage in 2012.