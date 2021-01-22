Mets Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr., Kiké Hernandez Targeted by NYM in Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Mets are targeting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and utility man Kiké Hernandez in free agency, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman added that at least five teams are known to have interest in Bradley: the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies.

New York has already had a busy offseason, acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland and signing catcher James McCann.

Bradley, 30, has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Red Sox. While he has some offensive ability, he is best known for his elite glove in center field. He won a Gold Glove in 2018, the same year he helped the Red Sox win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bradley was named the American League Championship Series MVP that season, hitting .200 with two home runs, nine RBI and three runs scored.

His only All-Star nod came in 2016. He hit .267 and set career highs with 26 homers, 87 RBI and 94 runs scored.

Bradley showed some pop in 2019, clubbing 21 home runs and 62 RBI, but he hit just .225. He bounced back during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season by hitting .283 with seven homers and 22 RBI.

Signing Bradley would allow the Mets to kick Brandon Nimmo to a corner outfield spot along with Michael Conforto. It would also give them the option to primarily deploy Dominic Smith at designated hitter, although it hasn't yet been determined if National League teams will have a DH in 2021 as they did in 2020.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported in December that MLB told NL teams to proceed under the assumption that the DH would only be used in the AL in 2021. If that is the case, the Mets would have a platoon situation on their hands upon signing Bradley.

Hernandez, 29, has been a key contributor for the Dodgers over the past six years after beginning his career with the Houston Astros in 2014. His best offensive season came in 2018 when he hit .256 with a career-high 21 home runs to go along with 52 RBI.

Last season, Hernandez hit .230 with five homers and 20 RBI in 48 games. He also appeared in 17 playoff games en route to the Dodgers' World Series title.

Hernandez has a ton of value since he can play every outfield and infield position besides pitcher and catcher. He is also tough on left-handed pitching.

He could be a super-utility player for the Mets and fill in as an outfielder when needed or in the infield for second baseman Jeff McNeil and third baseman J.D. Davis.

Both Bradley and Hernandez would add depth to the Mets roster and aid their quest to win the NL East for the first time since 2015.