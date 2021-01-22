Matt Ryan, Julio Jones' Falcons Futures Remain Undetermined, Says Arthur Smith

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are two of the greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history, but their future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the organization is still in the process of going over the roster to determine the best path forward:

"No decision with personnel has been made right now. It's just so early. ... We're just not gonna make any snap judgments. There is a long process. We've got to get in here with staffs. We've got to go through every guy on this roster. And we're gonna take our time. There's no decision that has to be made today. And that's for everybody, it's not Matt and Julio, it's every player on this roster."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.