    Matt Ryan, Julio Jones' Falcons Futures Remain Undetermined, Says Arthur Smith

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are two of the greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history, but their future with the franchise remains uncertain.

    Speaking to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the organization is still in the process of going over the roster to determine the best path forward:

    "No decision with personnel has been made right now. It's just so early. ... We're just not gonna make any snap judgments. There is a long process. We've got to get in here with staffs. We've got to go through every guy on this roster. And we're gonna take our time. There's no decision that has to be made today. And that's for everybody, it's not Matt and Julio, it's every player on this roster."

       

