Patriots' Julian Edelman Discusses Possible Retirement: 'We're Not There Yet'

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said Thursday he hasn't decided whether he's going to retire or return for the 2021 NFL season.

"We're not there yet," Edelman said on the Pardon My Take podcast (via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk), adding he's going to spend time with his family to decompress while thinking over his options.

