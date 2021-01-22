    Patriots' Julian Edelman Discusses Possible Retirement: 'We're Not There Yet'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said Thursday he hasn't decided whether he's going to retire or return for the 2021 NFL season.

    "We're not there yet," Edelman said on the Pardon My Take podcast (via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk), adding he's going to spend time with his family to decompress while thinking over his options.

                         

