Fantasy Football 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship Games

Even though Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who is in NFL's concussion protocol) has an uncertain status for Sunday, he's still the most expensive quarterback in DFS for conference championship weekend. That's why it will be better to spend a little less and go to the opposite sideline with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen ($6,900 DraftKings; $8,500 FanDuel) has had a breakout 2020 season, and he's continued that into the playoffs. Over Buffalo's first two postseason games, he's passed for 530 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

In the divisional round, Allen faced a solid Baltimore Ravens defense and passed for 206 yards and one touchdown. Before that, he had accounted for at least three total touchdowns in five of his previous six games. The 24-year-old will be looking for a better showing against the Chiefs, who held him to 122 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6.

Kansas City's defense ranked near the middle of the league against both the pass and run this season, so Allen should have a better showing. Plus, the Chiefs had the No. 1 offense in the NFL, so if they start putting up a lot of points, the Bills may be forced to keep passing the ball, which should lead to a big fantasy day for Allen.

At the very least, Allen should put up solid numbers that keep your DFS lineup afloat. His ceiling is another breakout performance with huge stats to carry your lineup. He should be the most reliable starting option at quarterback, especially considering he's healthy heading into Sunday.