Jets' Robert Saleh Praises 'Fearless' Sam Darnold: 'He's Tough as Nails'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New York Jets could still move on from Sam Darnold this offseason, but new head coach Robert Saleh has a lot of respect for the young quarterback.

"What I can tell you with regards to Sam is he's got an unbelievable arm talent," Saleh told reporters at his introductory press conference Thursday. "There's a reason why he was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He's fearless in the pocket. He's got a natural throwing motion. He's mobile. He's extremely intelligent. He's tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned."

Darnold was taken third overall in 2018 and flashed a lot of potential in three seasons, including in 2019 when he totaled 3,024 passing yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games.

He seemingly took a step back this past year, however, finishing with just nine passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions and a career-low 72.7 rating. With the Jets struggling to a 2-14 record, many suspect the squad will start fresh and use the No. 2 pick of the draft on a new franchise quarterback.

Saleh said Thursday it would be "premature" to make any decision about the position now, but his latest praise could be a good sign for the 23-year-old signal-caller.