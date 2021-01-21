    Bernie Sanders Presidential Inauguration Meme Featured on Topps Baseball Card

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
    Saul Loeb/Associated Press

    At 79, is Bernie Sanders the oldest person to get a rookie card?

    Through its Topps Now series, Topps commemorated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration Wednesday. One of the cards features the viral image of Sanders seated with his arms and legs crossed at the event:

    Fans can purchase individual cards or an inaugural set, and anybody interested will need to act fast. The cards are only on sale through Jan. 28. 

    Topps Now usually celebrates the biggest moments from the sports world. Sometimes, sports and politics overlap. In July, the company immortalized Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch for the Washington Nationals' home opener. It was the best-selling Topps Now card at the time.

