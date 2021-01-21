Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Reaffirms HC Desires After Being Passed over by 6 Teams

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still wants to be a head coach despite being passed over for several openings this offseason.

"It's always good to be mentioned and having the opportunity to fulfill your dreams," he said Thursday, per Richard Graves of Sky Sports. "Yes, I do want to be a head coach."

All seven teams with head coaching vacancies requested an interview with Bieniemy this offseason, but six of those positions have been filled. Only the Houston Texans remain and reportedly held a virtual interview on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bieniemy remains focused on helping the Chiefs as they head into the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

"When it's all said and done, my job is to make sure I'm not taking away from the goals we're trying to accomplish," he said.

Bieniemy helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season, and the team could be headed to a second straight championship behind an offense that led the NFL in total yards from scrimmage.

Kansas City had the league's highest-scoring offense in 2018, Bieniemy's first year as an offensive coordinator after he spent the previous five years as the squad's running back coach.

This resume is usually enough to become a top head coaching candidate, but Bieniemy has been passed over despite getting a lot of interviews over the past two years.

His agency, Goal Line Football, criticized the NFL for the lack of minority coaches hired in this cycle:

Ron Rivera was the only minority candidate hired last offseason, while Brian Flores was the lone hire ahead of the 2019 season.

Bieniemy can still land in Houston to team with Deshaun Watson, who spoke with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about potentially working with the 51-year-old. In the meantime, Bieniemy will seemingly remain patient and focus on his current role for the rest of the season.