    Report: Martin Mayhew Named WFT GM; Marty Hurney to Have Front-Office Role

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 22, 2021
    Detroit Lions interim general manager Sheldon White speaks during an NFL football news conference Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in Allen Park, Mich. White replaces Martin Mayhew who was fired along with team president Tom Lewand. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team is expected to name Martin Mayhew its newest general manager, according to ESPN's John Keim.

    The report comes two days after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Marty Hurney would step into the role. Now it appears Hurney will, indeed, join the franchise, albeit in a different executive capacity: 

    The team appears to be moving quickly after it was eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the wild-card round two weeks ago. With the front office mostly in place, Washington will look ahead to the NFL combine and draft, where quarterback is likely to become the team's top priority. 

    Since it released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. at the end of the season, Washington lists Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke, Steven Montez and Kyle Allen on its depth chart, though Smith's future is unclear after he returned from a life-threatening leg injury this year. Allen remains on injured reserve after ankle surgery, while Heinicke and Montez have yet to distinguish themselves on the field. 

    Fortunately, the new GM should be able to help the QB room. 

    Mayhew joins Washington after serving as the San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel in 2019 and 2020. He was previously the 49ers' senior personnel executive for two seasons before his promotion and spent time as the Detroit Lions GM from 2008 to 2015. 

    The former cornerback was also a starting member of the last Washington team to win a Super Bowl in 1991. 

    As GM of the Lions, Mayhew was responsible for drafting Cliff Avril, Matthew Stafford, Ndamukong Suh, Darius Slay, Kyle Van Noy and Eric Ebron. 

    Now he'll look to work similar magic in the draft with a Washington team coming off its first NFC East title since 2015.    

