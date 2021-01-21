    Floyd Mayweather Jr. Denies 'Rumors and Lies' About Anna Monroe Engagement

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Floyd Mayweather looks on from the ring prior to a super featherweight boxing championship bout between Ricardo Nunez and Gervonta Davis, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. denied rumors of an engagement to girlfriend Anna Monroe.

    "I'm not engaged and have never been engaged or married, those are just rumors and lies," a photo posted to Mayweather's Instagram account read.

    Emma Parry of The Sun reported Thursday the boxing legend had proposed to Monroe.

    "Anna posted pictures on Instagram on Sunday in which she sports a huge diamond ring—believed to be her engagement ring—on her left hand," Parry wrote. "According to the source, they are also planning to try for a baby this year."

    The source told Parry that Mayweather "was annoyed" about the news breaking because he had wanted to keep their relationship private.

    However, TMZ Sports spoke to a source who refuted the story, and the source went on to say the dynamic between Mayweather and Monroe is "not even" a serious relationship.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Floyd Mayweather Jr. Denies 'Rumors and Lies' About Anna Monroe Engagement

      Floyd Mayweather Jr. Denies 'Rumors and Lies' About Anna Monroe Engagement
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd Mayweather Jr. Denies 'Rumors and Lies' About Anna Monroe Engagement

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Warrington vacates title after IBF refuses to sanction Xu unification

      Warrington vacates title after IBF refuses to sanction Xu unification
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Warrington vacates title after IBF refuses to sanction Xu unification

      Patrick L. Stumberg
      via Bad Left Hook

      Joe Joyce “Looks Forward” To Oleksandr Usyk Clash

      Joe Joyce “Looks Forward” To Oleksandr Usyk Clash
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Joe Joyce “Looks Forward” To Oleksandr Usyk Clash

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Jake Paul Calls McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight

      Jake Paul Calls McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul Calls McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report