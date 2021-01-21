Floyd Mayweather Jr. Denies 'Rumors and Lies' About Anna Monroe Engagement

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. denied rumors of an engagement to girlfriend Anna Monroe.

"I'm not engaged and have never been engaged or married, those are just rumors and lies," a photo posted to Mayweather's Instagram account read.

Emma Parry of The Sun reported Thursday the boxing legend had proposed to Monroe.

"Anna posted pictures on Instagram on Sunday in which she sports a huge diamond ring—believed to be her engagement ring—on her left hand," Parry wrote. "According to the source, they are also planning to try for a baby this year."

The source told Parry that Mayweather "was annoyed" about the news breaking because he had wanted to keep their relationship private.

However, TMZ Sports spoke to a source who refuted the story, and the source went on to say the dynamic between Mayweather and Monroe is "not even" a serious relationship.