    MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko Hospitalized in Russia with COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    Fedor Emelianenko is seen before a mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 208, in Uniondale, NY on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Emelianenko won via first round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko announced Thursday he had been hospitalized following a positive test for COVID-19, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani

    "I'm getting better," Emelianenko wrote in an Instagram post. "Thankful to the doctors and medical staff for caring and hard work."

    According to Helwani, the 44-year-old continues to be under the supervision of medical personnel.

    Emelianenko rose to prominence with the Pride Fighting Championships in the early 2000s. He beat Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira for the heavyweight championship and never relinquished the belt before Pride's sale in 2007.

    Emelianenko continued to fight for a variety of promotions before debuting for Bellator in 2017. His last appearance came at Bellator 237 in December 2019, where he earned a first-round TKO win over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

    While Bellator resumed action in July after pausing its events amid the pandemic, Emelianenko has yet to make his return to the cage.

    Bellator president Scott Coker told MMA Junkie's Dave Doyle and Mike Bohn in December he wants to give the Russian a finale befitting his stature in the sport.

    "I really want Fedor to finish his career in front of 30,000 people in Moscow, to be honest, Bellator MMA's first fight in Russia," Coker said. "Do a fight in Moscow. For him, the prodigal son has returned. Fedor is the greatest fighter of all-time, and he's now coming home to retire and put his gloves up and hang it up to retire."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Expert UFC 257 Predictions 🔮

      Our staff's picks for Poirier vs. McGregor 2 and more 📲

      Expert UFC 257 Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Expert UFC 257 Predictions 🔮

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      McGregor Eyeing 7 Fights in 18 Months 'If They Line Me Up'

      McGregor Eyeing 7 Fights in 18 Months 'If They Line Me Up'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor Eyeing 7 Fights in 18 Months 'If They Line Me Up'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Dana White Talks Potential Impact of McGregor Loss to Poirier

      Dana White Talks Potential Impact of McGregor Loss to Poirier
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dana White Talks Potential Impact of McGregor Loss to Poirier

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul Calls McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight

      Jake Paul Calls McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jake Paul Calls McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report