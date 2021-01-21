Justin Herbert 'Unlike Anybody in the NFL,' Chargers HC Brandon Staley Says

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley appears to be excited about having Justin Herbert as his quarterback.

Speaking to reporters, Staley said Herbert is "unlike anybody in the NFL" and that his "vision for the offense really fits Justin and what he can do well."

Staley is taking over the Chargers coming off a successful 2020 season as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. The unit led the NFL in scoring defense with 18.5 points allowed per game during the regular season.

Even though Staley's coaching career has been spent entirely on the defensive side of the ball, he has experience on the offensive end from his playing days. The 38-year-old started 21 games at quarterback in two seasons at Dayton from 2003-04.

Staley said Thursday he considers himself an offensive coach and has "had some great teachers who have taught me a lot of offensive football."

There aren't many young quarterbacks in the NFL whose futures look as bright as Herbert's. The Oregon alum set an NFL rookie record with 31 touchdown passes in 2020. He finished sixth in the league with 4,336 passing yards and completed 66.6 percent of his attempts.

If the Chargers can build an average offensive line to protect Herbert, the sky would be the limit for what that unit could do under Staley in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Chargers have made the playoffs once since 2014 and have finished under .500 each of the past two seasons after going 12-4 in 2018.