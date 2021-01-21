Steelers Rumors: Former Browns HC Hue Jackson Interviews for OC Vacancy

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

One week after parting ways with Randy Fichtner, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini on Thursday, Jackson met with the Steelers earlier this week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Jan. 14 that the Steelers decided not to renew Fichtner's contract, which was set to expire at the start of the new league year in March.

Fichtner has spent the past two seasons as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator. The 57-year-old has been with the organization since 2007, when he started as a wide receivers coach. He also spent time as a quarterbacks coach for 10 seasons from 2010 to 2019.

The Steelers offense finished 31st in DVOA in 2019 and 22nd in 2020, per Football Outsiders. It did rank 12th in scoring this season with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger, but the team's championship hopes were ended in a 48-37 AFC Wild Card loss to the Browns in which it committed five turnovers.

Jackson has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2018 season. He finished that year with the Cincinnati Bengals as a special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis after being fired by the Browns following a 2-5-1 start.

In four seasons as a head coach between the Browns and Oakland Raiders, Jackson went 11-44-1 overall with no playoff appearances. He's been an NFL offensive coordinator for four teams, including the Bengals (2014-15), Raiders (2010), Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Washington (2003).