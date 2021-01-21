Dwayne Haskins Rumors: Former WFT QB Visits Steelers After Meeting with Panthers

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins is reportedly going to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he tries to find a new NFL home one month after being released by the Washington Football Team.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Haskins will visit the Steelers on Thursday after recently meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

Washington released Haskins on Dec. 28, one day after benching him for Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss to the Panthers.

"I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience," he wrote in a tweet (h/t ESPN's John Keim).

Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier of the Washington Post reported Dec. 22 that Washington disciplined Haskins after photographs emerged that showed him at a party without wearing a protective facemask.

Head coach Ron Rivera also stripped Haskins of his captaincy.

Washington drafted Haskins No. 15 overall out of Ohio State in 2019. He has thrown for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 60.1 completion percentage in 16 games in two seasons.

The Steelers are still waiting for Ben Roethlisberger to decide his future, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week the team is optimistic he will return in 2021.

Teddy Bridgewater is Carolina's current starting quarterback, though the team could look for an upgrade in the 2021 NFL draft with the eighth overall pick.

Haskins would provide depth and insurance for either team at quarterback. He endured his share of struggles with Washington, but he's only 23 years old and can get a fresh start with a new organization in 2021.