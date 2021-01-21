    Conor McGregor Responds to Lawsuit Accusing Him of Raping Woman in 2018

    Adam Wells
January 21, 2021

    Conor McGregor has responded to a new civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman who said he raped and assaulted her in December 2018. 

    Speaking to reporters at a pre-UFC 257 press conference Thursday (h/t TMZ Sports), McGregor denied the allegations. 

    "It's old news," he said. "It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years and I was cleared of all wrongdoing."

    On Tuesday, Tariq Panja and Kevin Draper of the New York Times reported the same woman who said McGregor raped her in 2018 filed a new lawsuit in the Republic of Ireland "after the Irish police and prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges" against the UFC superstar. 

    Karen J. Kessler, a representative for McGregor, issued a statement Tuesday on her client's behalf denying the allegations, via TMZ Sports:

    "After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Garda which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included: interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected.

    "The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

    Citing the statement of claim filed in Ireland's High Court, Panja and Draper reported the woman said she refused McGregor when he "asked her to perform a lewd act on him" in a hotel suite: 

    "McGregor began kissing the woman and removing her clothes, over her protestations, the statement said. After she bit and hit McGregor, he wrapped his arms around her neck and lifted her up three times, after which she ceased fighting back.

    "McGregor then told her, 'That's how I felt in the Octagon, I had to tap myself out three times, that's how I felt,' the lawsuit said. McGregor raped her, according to the statement of claim, and demanded she lie on the bed next to him afterward."

    The woman also said she was told by police that another man, described as a friend of McGregor, said "he had sex with her, but she had no recollection of it and did not consent."

    The lawsuit also stated the woman was examined at a sexual assault treatment unit where "bruising was found on most of her body, and she had abrasions on her face, neck and right breast."

    McGregor was questioned by police in January 2019. Prosecutors declined to press charges after investigating the accusations.

    McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event Saturday night.  

