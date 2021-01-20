    Magic's Markelle Fultz Undergoes Successful Surgery on Knee Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021
    Alerted 27m ago in the B/R App

    Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic announced point guard Markelle Fultz underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

    The point guard is out for the rest of the season, and there are no projections for a return date.

    Fultz was averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 assists per game before suffering his injury on Jan. 6, eight games into the season on a drive to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers:

    The season-ending injury ensures Fultz will fail to top 20 games in a season in three of his first four years in the NBA.

    The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick dealt with shoulder injuries earlier in his career, causing his eventual trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Magic. He finally got on track in 2019, playing 72 games while averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

    That production and potential convinced the Magic to give him a three-year, $50 million extension in the offseason.

    Orlando will now have to move forward without him, with rookie guard Cole Anthony likely to pick up more minutes in his place. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nets Lose First Game with Big Three to Cavs in 2OT

      Nets Lose First Game with Big Three to Cavs in 2OT
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets Lose First Game with Big Three to Cavs in 2OT

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'

      Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Fournier Set to Return from Back Injury, Face Wolves

      Fournier Set to Return from Back Injury, Face Wolves
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Fournier Set to Return from Back Injury, Face Wolves

      Roy Parry
      via orlandosentinel.com

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls

      Hawks star responds to Steve Nash's criticism: 'I bet if I was playing for Steve, he’d be happy' (The Athletic)

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report