Magic's Markelle Fultz Undergoes Successful Surgery on Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced point guard Markelle Fultz underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

The point guard is out for the rest of the season, and there are no projections for a return date.

Fultz was averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 assists per game before suffering his injury on Jan. 6, eight games into the season on a drive to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers:

The season-ending injury ensures Fultz will fail to top 20 games in a season in three of his first four years in the NBA.

The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick dealt with shoulder injuries earlier in his career, causing his eventual trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Magic. He finally got on track in 2019, playing 72 games while averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

That production and potential convinced the Magic to give him a three-year, $50 million extension in the offseason.

Orlando will now have to move forward without him, with rookie guard Cole Anthony likely to pick up more minutes in his place.