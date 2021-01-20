Miami Offers CFB Scholarships to Sons of Edgerrin James, Jason Taylor, Rick Ross

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

The next generation of college football is taking shape.

On Wednesday, the University of Miami extended offers to a trio of famed recruits, Eden James, Mason Taylor and William Roberts, the sons of Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and Jason Taylor and rapper Rick Ross, respectively.

Roberts, an offensive lineman in the Class of 2024, received offers from both Miami and Syracuse on Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

