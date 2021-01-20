    Miami Offers CFB Scholarships to Sons of Edgerrin James, Jason Taylor, Rick Ross

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 20, 2021

    Mark Richt gestures after being introduced as the new NCAA college football head coach at the University of Miami, Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

    The next generation of college football is taking shape. 

    On Wednesday, the University of Miami extended offers to a trio of famed recruits, Eden James, Mason Taylor and William Roberts, the sons of Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and Jason Taylor and rapper Rick Ross, respectively.

    Roberts, an offensive lineman in the Class of 2024, received offers from both Miami and Syracuse on Wednesday.

       

