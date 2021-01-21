    Jets' Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    Robert Saleh is proud to be the first Muslim head coach in NFL history after being hired by the New York Jets.

    "It is a very humbling experience," he told reporters Thursday. "An NFL locker room is the ultimate melting pot. To be part of that is special and humbling." 

    The Dearborn, Michigan native has spent the past four years as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, helping the unit rank in the top five in yards allowed in each of the last two seasons.

    The 49ers ranked dead last in the NFL in both yards and points allowed in 2016, the year before Saleh took over. The immediate transformation, plus his success in 2020 despite numerous injuries, helped him become one of the more respected coordinators in the league.

    Even with his qualifications, becoming the first Muslim head coach is a significant step for the league.

    Saleh said Thursday it is a source of pride for his hometown, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

    According to Khaled A. Beydoun of The Undefeated, Saleh attended Fordson High School, which has a 95 percent Arab student body.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 41-year-old now has a tough job ahead of him with the Jets, who have gone 10 years without a playoff appearance and finished with the second-worst record in the NFL at 2-14 in 2020.

    Related

      Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador

      Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Vikings will now seek their sixth OC in six years as Kubiak steps down

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      12 takeaways from Robert Saleh's introductory press conference with the Jets

      12 takeaways from Robert Saleh's introductory press conference with the Jets
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      12 takeaways from Robert Saleh's introductory press conference with the Jets

      Tyler Calvaruso
      via Jets Wire