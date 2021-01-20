Jake Paul Announces Boxing Match Set for April 17; Opponent TBD

Taylor Jewell/Associated Press

Jake Paul announced Wednesday he will continue his boxing career with a bout on April 17, although the opponent is still to be determined, Triller announced Wednesday.

The bout will be produced by Fight Club, a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg.

"Hate me or love me, you can't stop me," Paul said in the release. "April 17th, I headline a global PPV event and I am getting my third knock-out in a row. I look to prove to the world that I am and I will remain one of the biggest names in this sport."

Paul is 2-0 in his professional boxing career with wins over fellow YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. The latter bout gained plenty of recognition with a second-round knockout on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view.

It was enough for him to take his boxing career seriously, reportedly moving out of Los Angeles to focus on training.

He has aimed high for his next opponent, calling out UFC star Conor McGregor with a $50 million offer to fight him. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn't ruled out a potential matchup against Paul.

"That is what it is, we'll see what happens," he told BT Sport, via Darragh Culhane of The Sun. "He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Paul is seemingly still hoping to fight McGregor but could end up squaring off against someone else in April.