    UFC's Michael Chiesa Calls out Colby Covington After Win vs. Neil Magny

    Michael Chiesa raises Diego Sanchez's arm just after their welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 239, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Chiesa won by unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
    Eric Jamison/Associated Press

    Michael Chiesa didn't wait long after his victory over Neil Magny at UFC on ESPN 20 on Wednesday to set his sights on a new challenge. 

    Chiesa called out Colby Covington with a clear message: "Colby Covington, your shtick is done. I want you next, boy."

    Chiesa was likely referring to Covington's outspoken support for former President Donald Trump. Also in the buildup to beating Tyron Woodley last September, the 32-year-old called Woodley a "Communist" and "Marxist" and said he "hates America," leaning heavily into conservative political tropes.

    While Joe Biden was sworn in as the United States' 46th president on Wednesday, Covington probably won't drop the persona that has helped him build such a sizable following.

    For Chiesa, targeting Covington makes sense. He put in a dominant performance against Magny, which should move him up the welterweight rankings. Covington sits second in the division, so a win could put him in line to challenge the champion (Kamaru Usman is defending the belt against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258).

