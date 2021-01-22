B/R MLB Roundtable: Predicting Landing Spots for Top 25 Remaining Free Agents

0 of 25

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The snail's pace at which the 2020-21 MLB offseason is moving means a wealth of impact talent is still available on the free-agent market.

Trevor Bauer is the headliner of a starting pitching crop that also includes 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi, a resurrected Taijuan Walker, bounce-back candidate James Paxton and a potentially healthy Chris Archer, among others.

Sluggers Marcell Ozuna and Nelson Cruz are still available, along with shortstops Didi Gregorius and Marcus Semien and arguably the best all-around catcher in the game in J.T. Realmuto.

That's to say nothing of Justin Turner, Jackie Bradley Jr., Brad Hand, Joc Pederson, Garrett Richards and several others who are capable of effectively plugging a roster hole on a number of contenders.

Ahead, the B/R MLB writing team of Martin Fenn, Abbey Mastracco, Joel Reuter and Zachary Rymer have made their picks for where each of the market's top remaining players will sign.

Bragging rights are officially on the line for whichever analyst can get the most predictions right.