MLB Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams

Associated Press

Though Major League Baseball free agents technically have their pick of all 30 teams, sometimes the best they can do is go home again.

Out of the hundreds of free agents for the 2020-21 offseason, there are eight who we think are best off re-signing with their former clubs.

In some cases, it's because they fit well in the given club's ballpark. In others, it's because they meshed well with their former teammates. In others still, it's because organizations simply might not value them as highly as the one that knows them best.

We'll start with four hitters and end with four pitchers.