    Hurricanes Games Postponed Through January 23 Because of COVID-19 Spike

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021
    FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Carolina Hurricanes won't play their next two games as scheduled because of a rising number of COVID-19 issues within the organization.

    In a statement from the NHL, Carolina's facilities have been shut down "until further notice" and games through Jan. 23 have been postponed because five players have been placed on the COVID Protocol Related Absence List:

    Carolina already had its Tuesday game against the Nashville Predators postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. 

    The Hurricanes were scheduled to host the Florida Panthers for two games on Thursday and Saturday. They haven't played since Jan. 18 against the Predators. 

    Under the NHL's coronavirus protocols for this season, players who are added to the COVID-19 list must exhibit no symptoms and return two consecutive negative tests over 48 hours before they are allowed to return to team-related activities. 

    This marks the second significant schedule change for the NHL so far this season. The Dallas Stars had their first four games rescheduled to an outbreak on the team. They are scheduled to play their first game on Friday against Nashville. 

    The NHL adopted a 56-game regular-season schedule with teams split up into four divisions, instead of the traditional six. Teams are only playing opponents inside their own division to limit the amount of travel. 

    The Hurricanes have won two of their first three games so far this season. 

