John Harbaugh 'Totally Certain' Lamar Jackson Will Sign New Ravens Contract

With Lamar Jackson eligible for a contract extension this offseason, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is confident his star quarterback will get a new deal.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Harbaugh said he is "totally certain" that Jackson and the Ravens will get a deal done at some point:

The Ravens' season came to an end on Jan. 16 with a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Jackson left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

It's unclear at this point what an extension for Jackson might look like, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday the Ravens are "open to a big-time contract" for the 24-year-old.

The Ravens originally selected Jackson with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He began his rookie year as the backup to Joe Flacco but took over as the starter midway through that year.

Jackson has gone 30-7 in three seasons as Baltimore's starting quarterback. He became the youngest MVP in NFL history in 2019 when he led the league with 36 touchdown passes, 83.0 QBR and set a new quarterback record with 1,206 rushing yards.

Even though Jackson wasn't as dominant this season as he was during his MVP campaign, he still finished with 2,757 passing yards, 1,005 rushing yards, accounted for 33 touchdowns and completed 64.4 percent of his passes.

Baltimore still has Jackson under contract for one more season on his rookie deal and has until May 3 to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2022 season. He's currently scheduled to make $1.77 million in base salary in 2021.