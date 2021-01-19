    Blue Jays Trade Rumors: Michael Brantley Still Target Post-George Springer Deal

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with George Springer (4) after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Toronto Blue Jays may not be done shopping.

    After Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Toronto agreed to sign outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the American League East team is still attempting to sign free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

    Rosenthal noted Springer and Brantley are friends who are both represented by Excel Sports Management.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

