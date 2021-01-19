Blue Jays Trade Rumors: Michael Brantley Still Target Post-George Springer Deal

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays may not be done shopping.

After Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Toronto agreed to sign outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the American League East team is still attempting to sign free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

Rosenthal noted Springer and Brantley are friends who are both represented by Excel Sports Management.

