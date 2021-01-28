5-Star QB Gunner Stockton Commits to Georgia After South Carolina Decommitment

Image via 247Sports.com

Georgia's recruiting class for 2022 got a major boost Thursday with 5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton committing to the Bulldogs.

The Tiger, Georgia, native is ranked as the top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2022, the No. 4 player from Georgia and the No. 38 player in the country overall, per 247Sports.

Georgia will be bringing aboard a player fresh off a brilliant junior season. Stockton threw for 3,128 yards, 45 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 1,581 yards and 26 scores on the ground. Players who make that level of impact as both a passer and runner are rare.

Brooks Austin of SI.com noted Stockton has "one of the most explosive arms in the country as only a junior in high school and can make any throw in the book. He improvises well when forced out of the pocket and can throw off any platform."

Barton Simmons of 247Sports added that the young quarterback is "comfortable making tight-window seem throws with velocity" and is in the "very early stages of a potential NFL prospect but significant experience and development is still necessary."

Stockton had initially committed to South Carolina in August but changed his tune on Jan. 12:

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that he had made his commitment to former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in August. But Muschamp was fired in November, and Bobo took a job as Auburn's offensive coordinator.

Connor Shaw, who Stockton specifically referenced in his decommitment announcement, is South Carolina's director of player development. In August, Stockton said that Shaw was his "role model growing up."

Georgia will be thrilled Stockton chose to leave his role model behind to sign with the Bulldogs. He has all the makings of a potential superstar at the college level.