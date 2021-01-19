IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from January 19

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The show kicked off with Don Callis, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers celebrating their win from Hard to Kill. Callis addressed the Impact viewers, saying he was taking a hiatus and heading to Jacksonville to “take care of a little business.”

In the arena, Violent By Design’s Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner made their way to the ring, just days after defeating Rhino, Tommy Dreamer and Cousin Jake in an Old School Rules Match. Young and Rhino battled in singles competition to kick off the in-ring portion of the show.

Young seized control early while Doering and Deaner cheered their World Class Maniac on. Jake watched on in support of The Manbeast. Rhino fought back and set up for a Gore but Deaner distracted the referee and Doering tripped the former ECW world champion up. Young recovered, trapped his opponent in a heel hook and scored the submission as the commentary team put over the hold as the move that nearly crippled Rich Swann.

Young refused to release the hold, then trapped the injured ankle in a chair for Doering to stomp on while Deaner forced his own cousin Jake to watch. Rhino screamed in agony as referees hit the ring to try and rid the ring of Violent By Design.

Result

Young defeated Rhino

Grade

A

Analysis

The match was rather one-dimensional but it became abundantly clear that it was less about the in-ring product and more about the angle that unfolded after the bell. The faction known as Violent By Design looked utterly dominant; a brutal, unforgiving force that put all of Impact Wrestling on notice right out of the gate this week.

Beating down Rhino, fracturing his ankle and doing so while Cousin Jake was forced to watch was such a great touch and demonstrated just how untouchable the trio considered itself to be.

Factions are always a welcome addition to any wrestling show and using Young to help bring along Doering and Deaner is an excellent booking decision.

A hot start to this week’s show.