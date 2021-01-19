Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Clears 'Big Steps' in Concussion Protocol

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol but reportedly cleared "big steps."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday there is "hope and optimism" for Mahomes' status. He is expected to practice with the team Wednesday.

The 2018 NFL MVP was diagnosed with a concussion and is also dealing with a foot injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"He got hit in the back of the head and kinda knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday. "He's doing great right now, which is a real positive as we looked at this. Passed all the deals that he needed to pass, so we'll see where it goes from here."

Oddsmakers currently expect Mahomes to play against the Bills. The Chiefs remain Super Bowl favorites and opened as three-point favorites over Buffalo.

Chad Henne spelled Mahomes after he left with the concussion, completing six of eight passes for 68 yards and an interception. Henne helped the Chiefs put away the Browns by rushing for 13 yards on a 3rd-and-14 play and then completing a pass to Tyreek Hill on 4th-and-1.

If Mahomes were to fail protocol in the days leading up to the game, the Chiefs would become a significant underdog to repeat as AFC champions. While Henne was fine overall in relief, Mahomes is the best and most important player in football; he'd be an irreplaceable absence.