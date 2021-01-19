    Aaron Rodgers Explains Viral Video of Him Smirking at Line of Scrimmage vs. Rams

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Even with so much on the line in the Green Bay Packers' divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers found some time to laugh about the smaller nuances of the game.

    As the game was drawing to a close, the Fox cameras caught Rodgers smirking at the line of scrimmage. The nine-time Pro Bowler explained Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show how he was reacting to Rams linebacker Kenny Young, who said the defense wasn't going to be fooled by a hard count (warning: video contains profanity):

    Regardless of the context, it's probably never a good thing when the opposing quarterback is standing under center and begins to grin.

    Rodgers obviously had plenty to be happy about in the final seconds Saturday. He finished 23-of-36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns against one of the NFL's best defenses.

    Now, Green Bay is one more win away from a Super Bowl berth.

