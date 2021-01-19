Aaron Rodgers Explains Viral Video of Him Smirking at Line of Scrimmage vs. Rams

Aaron Rodgers Explains Viral Video of Him Smirking at Line of Scrimmage vs. RamsJanuary 19, 2021
Even with so much on the line in the Green Bay Packers' divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers found some time to laugh about the smaller nuances of the game.
As the game was drawing to a close, the Fox cameras caught Rodgers smirking at the line of scrimmage. The nine-time Pro Bowler explained Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show how he was reacting to Rams linebacker Kenny Young, who said the defense wasn't going to be fooled by a hard count (warning: video contains profanity):
Regardless of the context, it's probably never a good thing when the opposing quarterback is standing under center and begins to grin.
Rodgers obviously had plenty to be happy about in the final seconds Saturday. He finished 23-of-36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns against one of the NFL's best defenses.
Now, Green Bay is one more win away from a Super Bowl berth.
Report: Mahomes Still in Protocol
Chiefs star remains in the concussion protocol, it’s ‘too early’ to determine his status for AFC championship