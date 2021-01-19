Aaron Rodgers Explains Viral Video of Him Smirking at Line of Scrimmage vs. Rams

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Even with so much on the line in the Green Bay Packers' divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers found some time to laugh about the smaller nuances of the game.

As the game was drawing to a close, the Fox cameras caught Rodgers smirking at the line of scrimmage. The nine-time Pro Bowler explained Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show how he was reacting to Rams linebacker Kenny Young, who said the defense wasn't going to be fooled by a hard count (warning: video contains profanity):

Regardless of the context, it's probably never a good thing when the opposing quarterback is standing under center and begins to grin.

Rodgers obviously had plenty to be happy about in the final seconds Saturday. He finished 23-of-36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns against one of the NFL's best defenses.

Now, Green Bay is one more win away from a Super Bowl berth.