ONE Championship: Unbreakable How to Watch, Stream Info and Top Headlines

ONE Championship

ONE Championship's first event of 2021 is this Friday, and featured on the card is American James Nakashima who is moving down to the lightweight division to take on the legendary Shinya Aoki.

Headlining ONE: Unbreakable is the bantamweight kickboxing world championship match between Alaverdi Ramazanov and Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Here's the full card, top headlines heading in and how to watch Unbreakable.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Unbreakable will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

(c) Alaverdi Ramazanov (61-5) vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy (140-40)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Shinya Aoki (45-9) vs. James Nakashima (12-1)

Rade Opacic (18-3) vs. Bruno Susano (86-16)

Zebaztian Kadestam (12-5) vs. Gadzhimurad Abdulaev (5-0)

Meng Bo (16-5) vs. Samara Santos (11-7-1)

Namiki Kawahara (7-3-2) vs. Lito Adiwang (11-3)

Top ONE: Unbreakable Headlines

Nakashima looks for biggest win of career vs. Aoki

Three rounds into his match against ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov, it seemed Nakashima was well on his way to becoming just the fourth American titleholder in the promotion's history. Then a knee from Abbasov in the fourth round rocked the University of Nebraska wrestling standout and led to the first loss of his MMA career. Now he's dropping down a weight class for the first time to take on submission specialist Aoki.

Aoki's one of the most recognized names at ONE having competed at Bellator, Strikeforce, DREAM, Shooto and Rizin. Now sitting at fourth in the lightweight rankings with six wins in his last seven matches, a victory for Nakashima would make him an immediate contender in his new division.

How will Capitan and Opacic follow up their incredible knockouts?

Unbreakable features two fighters who were candidates for Knockout of the Year in 2020.

Capitan will compete for the bantamweight kickboxing world championship after knocking out Petchtanong Banchamek in just six seconds last September, tied for the quickest KO in ONE history. He'll put his 13-match win streak on the line against champion Ramazanov.

Before that main event bout, heavyweight kickboxer Opacic returns to the ONE circle just a month after landing a vicious spinning heel kick against Errol Zimmerman.

Let's see what the Serb can pull off against the experienced Susano, who makes his ONE debut.