Mets GM Jared Porter Fired by Steve Cohen After Explicit Texts from 2016 Surface

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the firing of general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday after Porter admitted to sending explicit texts to a reporter in 2016.

Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson released the following statements regarding Porter's termination on Twitter:

Porter, who was hired by the Mets last month, admitted Monday night that he sent inappropriate text messages to a reporter while he was part of the Chicago Cubs front office in 2016, including a photo of an erect penis, per ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan.

With regard to the photos he sent, Porter said "the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images."

Kimes and Passan obtained the text history between Porter and the woman, and while it initially showed friendly communication between them, Porter eventually began sending selfies and asking if she had a boyfriend.

From July 19 through August 10, 2016, Porter sent 62 consecutive unanswered text messages to the reporter. Among the texts were multiple photos, including one of a naked, erect penis.

Alderson addressed Porter's misconduct Monday, saying:

"I have spoken directly with Jared Porter regarding events that took place in 2016 of which we were made aware tonight for the first time. Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions. The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue."

Porter, 41, broke into the big leagues as an intern with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and eventually became the organization's director of professional scouting in 2012. Boston won three World Series titles during his tenure with the franchise.

He moved on to the Cubs as director of professional scouting and a special assistant in 2016, which was the same year Chicago won its first World Series title in 108 years.

From 2017 until his hiring by the Mets, Porter served as the Arizona Diamondbacks' senior vice president and assistant general manager.

Cohen, who officially bought the Mets in October, hired Porter after firing previous GM Brodie Van Wagenen shortly after the purchase of the team.

It marks the second consecutive year that the Mets parted ways with a key member of the organization shortly after hiring him. Last year, Carlos Beltran was removed as manager before ever overseeing one game because of his involvement in the Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

With Porter now out of the picture, Alderson figures to take on an even bigger role in personnel decisions, as he was the Mets' GM from 2010 to 2018.