Anonymous Mets Player Says GM Jared Porter Should be Fired: 'F--king Disgusting'

Uncredited/Associated Press

A player in the New York Mets organization called for the firing of general manager Jared Porter after it was revealed he sent lewd pictures to a female reporter in 2016 during his time as the Chicago Cubs' director of professional scouting.

"I just finished reading the article," the unnamed player told Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News. "F--king disgusting, the Mets have to fire him. They can't get this wrong. She left the profession because of this man, he cannot be employed."

On Tuesday morning, new Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter's contract was terminated:

ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported Monday that Porter, 41, confirmed he sent the woman, a foreign correspondent, text messages beginning in June 2016 but said the "more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images."

The woman, who said she stopped replying to Porter only to receive around 60 more messages before he sent a picture of a naked penis, explained she decided to speak out because she wanted to protect other women after he was hired as the Mets' general manager in December.

"My number one motivation is I want to prevent this from happening to someone else," she told ESPN through an interpreter. "Obviously, he's in a much greater position of power. I want to prevent that from happening again. The other thing is, I never really got the notion that he was truly sorry."

The woman has since left journalism.

Mets president Sandy Alderson initially said the club "will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue," but the player told the New York Daily News it should be an open-and-shut case.

"What facts do you have to review?" the player said. "It's all laid out there in the article like text by text, with screenshots."

The woman told ESPN she declined to pursue a legal case against Porter.

Along with the Mets and Cubs, he's also worked in the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations across a 17-year MLB executive career.