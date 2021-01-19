Report: Deontay Wilder vs. Charles Martin Fight Talks Held as Fury Hopes Dwindle

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Representatives for Deontay Wilder have held talks with Charles Martin's camp regarding a fight that could take place within the first quarter of 2021, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Mannix reported Wilder's focus is starting to shift toward another opponent due to "rapidly fading hopes" of a third encounter with Tyson Fury.

