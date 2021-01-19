Report: Bucs' Antonio Brown Avoided Serious Knee Injury; Day-to-Day After MRI

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly avoided a serious injury when he hurt his knee during the team's divisional-round playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Brown is considered "day-to-day" ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The 32-year-old signed with the Bucs in October and made his debut in a Week 9 loss to the Saints after having served an eight-game suspension for several violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Not surprisingly, the seven-time Pro Bowler didn't replicate the production he often delivered during his nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games while competing for targets with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Questions about Brown's status for the NFC title game arose when head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the receiver had undergone an MRI on his knee. He had played 29 snaps in Tampa Bay's win over the Saints.

The Bucs aren't lacking in options for quarterback Tom Brady. In addition to Evans and Godwin, he has Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller, the latter of whom has been a solid downfield option and led the team in yards per reception (15.2).

Brown's absence is a problem for Tampa Bay but shouldn't be a fatal blow to its Super Bowl hopes if he's unavailable to take on the Packers.