    Report: Bucs' Antonio Brown Avoided Serious Knee Injury; Day-to-Day After MRI

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly avoided a serious injury when he hurt his knee during the team's divisional-round playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.  

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Brown is considered "day-to-day" ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

    The 32-year-old signed with the Bucs in October and made his debut in a Week 9 loss to the Saints after having served an eight-game suspension for several violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

    Not surprisingly, the seven-time Pro Bowler didn't replicate the production he often delivered during his nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games while competing for targets with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

    Questions about Brown's status for the NFC title game arose when head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the receiver had undergone an MRI on his knee. He had played 29 snaps in Tampa Bay's win over the Saints.

    The Bucs aren't lacking in options for quarterback Tom Brady. In addition to Evans and Godwin, he has Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller, the latter of whom has been a solid downfield option and led the team in yards per reception (15.2).

    Brown's absence is a problem for Tampa Bay but shouldn't be a fatal blow to its Super Bowl hopes if he's unavailable to take on the Packers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Brady or Rodgers:

      Which QB's story has been more captivating this season?

      Brady or Rodgers:
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady or Rodgers:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees

      WR ‘didn’t want to miss’ trying to get Brees to a Super Bowl despite injuries that will require surgeries (Schefter)

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑

      Major playmakers about to break the bank in 2021 ➡️

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Have Beaten Rodgers Before, but Does the Formula Change?

      Bucs Have Beaten Rodgers Before, but Does the Formula Change?
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs Have Beaten Rodgers Before, but Does the Formula Change?

      Jenna Laine
      via ESPN.com