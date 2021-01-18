    Andrew Benintendi Trade Rumors: Phillies, Red Sox Deal 'Highly Unlikely'

    Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is familiar with Andrew Benintendi from his time as the Boston Red Sox general manager, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported a reunion in the National League East is "highly unlikely."

    Rosenthal pointed out the Phillies have "more pressing" needs at catcher, shortstop and pitcher that the outfielder couldn't fill even as a valuable piece.

    This comes after Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Tuesday that a rival executive said he would be "shocked" if the Red Sox did not trade Benintendi this offseason.

    There is plenty to like about the 26-year-old outfielder who looked like a star in the making when he posted 20 home runs, 90 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 2017 and slashed .290/.366/.465 with 16 home runs, 87 RBI and 21 steals in 2018.

    However, his value is also arguably at its lowest coming off a 2020 campaign that saw him play just 14 games with a .103/.314/.128 slash line. Rosenthal also said Benintendi's "$6.6 million salary for 2021 should temper any expectations of a strong return in a trade."

    As for the Phillies, they already have proven corner outfielders in Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen.

    While center field could be an option, Benintendi was also responsible for minus-eight defensive runs saved at the position in 432 innings there during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, per FanGraphs.

    Philadelphia hasn't made the playoffs since the 2011 season, and it appears as if it will turn elsewhere while trying to change that in 2021.

