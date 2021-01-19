Ranking the 7 Biggest Disappointments in the NBA This Season

2 of 7

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have not consigned themselves to any one direction. They have enough younglings that they can chalk this year up to development but remain talented enough on paper to chase a postseason entry.

They are still a disappointment relative to those ambiguous standards.

It starts on offense, where they are playing entirely too slow. They are 25th in average possession time, according to Impredictable, and 19th in transition frequency. These terms of engagement are unacceptable for any team housing Zion Williamson, but especially one that wants for reliable half-court creators.

Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans one ball-handler who can initiate the offense and get downhill without a frenetic head start. They don't really have another. Eric Bledsoe needs a burst of steam when defenses still don't give a damn about his outside shot. Zion is best zooming down the middle off the catch, not as a ball-handler.

Lonzo Ball has never been that player and isn't a threat to finish when he tries to be. He's shooting 31.3 percent on drives, a bottom-six mark among 117 players who have made at least five appearances and are averaging five or more downhill attacks per game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a viable alternative, but New Orleans can only afford to give him so much license over the offense.

Iffy spacing is also starting to catch up with the Pelicans.

They are 26th in three-point accuracy and 24th in the percentage of their looks that come from downtown. And they don't have the personnel for either to change. JJ Redick (31.8 percent from deep) will get better, but Ball (30.8 percent), Josh Hart (31.9 percent) and Nicolo Melli (18.8 percent) aren't givens to improve. New Orleans should probably ditch Melli minutes altogether at this point.

Even the Pelicans' hot start on defense has faded.

Giving up long-range attempts more often than anyone else is no longer having the intended effect, and only the Kings are allowing a higher conversion rate at the rim. Defensive rebounding isn't an issue, per se, but they need Zion to do more on the glass. He has a lower defensive rebounding rate than Ingram, and New Orleans is getting waxed on the boards whenever he plays without Steven Adams.

By no means is this season playoffs-or-bust for the Pelicans. They are, however, running out of time to define this year's direction.