Rams Rumors: Jared Goff, Sean McVay's Relationship Needs 'Marriage Counseling'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff appears to be on shaky ground with head coach Sean McVay.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com) reported Monday:

"I think a lot of people are wondering if they're going to bring in a veteran type of quarterback to push Jared Goff this offseason. Or at least have that threat there as a backup to see if they can elevate Goff."

"The people I've spoken to said basically at this moment the relationship with Goff and McVay: Not great. They need marriage counseling is what one person said to me. I think this is something that they're going to be able to work through, but there's got to be some healing and that's not just with Jared Goff's injured thumb."

