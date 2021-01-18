    Rams Rumors: Jared Goff, Sean McVay's Relationship Needs 'Marriage Counseling'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks with head coach Sean McVay on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff appears to be on shaky ground with head coach Sean McVay.

    NFL Network's Steve Wyche (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com) reported Monday:

    "I think a lot of people are wondering if they're going to bring in a veteran type of quarterback to push Jared Goff this offseason. Or at least have that threat there as a backup to see if they can elevate Goff."

    "The people I've spoken to said basically at this moment the relationship with Goff and McVay: Not great. They need marriage counseling is what one person said to me. I think this is something that they're going to be able to work through, but there's got to be some healing and that's not just with Jared Goff's injured thumb."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

