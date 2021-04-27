    Celtics' Kemba Walker to Miss at Least Next 2 Games Because of Oblique Injury

    Tyler Conway
April 27, 2021
    Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker will reportedly miss at least Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the news, noting the guard is out for at least two games with an oblique strain.

    Injuries have been an issue during Walker's Boston tenure, mostly with his ailing left knee. He first started having discomfort in January 2020 that continued into the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, leaving him largely a shell of himself in the Celtics' playoff run.

    An offseason stem-cell injection cost the UConn product nearly the first month of the season before he returned Jan. 17.

    The 30-year-old told reporters after his season debut:

    "I felt really comfortable making my moves. [I was] pain-free, which I haven't been for a very long time. It feels weird actually not having pain, if that makes sense. It's kind of a weird feeling. I've been hurt for a very long time, so I was really just happy to get out there, just super excited. It was fun. I can't wait to get back out there."

    Marcus Smart will return to an increased lead ball-handler role with Walker out of the lineup. Payton Pritchard is also set to see an uptick in responsibility. 

