    Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Playoff Exit vs. Bills: 'We'll Be Back and Better'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted on Instagram Monday that the team would be "back and better" following Saturday's 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. 

    "It didn't end how we wanted it to but I'm proud of my Guyz after all we been through we got better throughout the season fought through Covid and all type of adversity..." Jackson posted. 

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

