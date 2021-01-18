Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Playoff Exit vs. Bills: 'We'll Be Back and Better'

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted on Instagram Monday that the team would be "back and better" following Saturday's 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round.

"It didn't end how we wanted it to but I'm proud of my Guyz after all we been through we got better throughout the season fought through Covid and all type of adversity..." Jackson posted.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.