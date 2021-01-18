Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 5

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The new-look Houston Rockets lineup should present fantasy basketball players with a chance to land one or two unexpected main contributors.

Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker headline the list of players whose usage rates could be much higher in the coming weeks as the Rockets figure out their new rotations.

However, Houston is not the only Western Conference team going through a lineup adjustment at the moment.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of working through Jusuf Nurkic's injury. Enes Kanter and Harry Giles III are expected to make up for the bulk of Nurkic's production.

Over in the Eastern Conference, a handful of rookies worked their way into increased playing time. Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks could be the latest to do so after his last few performances, and with that in mind, he could be a solid waiver-wire pickup ahead of Week 5.