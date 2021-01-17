    Sony Open 2021: Kevin Na Birdies 18 for Win; Tops Niemann, Kirk by 1 Stroke

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    CORRECTS TO KEVIN NA NOT KEITH MITCHELL - Kevin Na follows his drive on the 11th tee box during the third round at the Sony Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Marco Garcia/Associated Press

    Kevin Na took it down to the wire.

    Na won the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu after shooting a five-under 65 to finish 21 under for the tournament and hold off stiff challenges from Chris Kirk (-20) and Joaquin Niemann (-20). He set himself up with a two-foot birdie putt for the win on No. 18, handling the pressure to secure the fifth PGA Tour win of his career.

    Na had a number of memorable moments on the day, from a diversion on the cart path to his patented move of "walking it in" on putts:

    Na's habit of walking in his putts—in essence, calling his shot before the ball actually reaches the hole—has only backfired on him once. In June, Na told Christopher Powers of Golf Digest that he was left a bit embarrassed after walking in a putt he missed during last season's Colonial:

    "I've done it many, many times in my career, thousands of times. I've probably missed once, and it was the first hole—it was my 10th hole in the second round of Colonial, last year when I won. I had about a six-footer for a birdie on a back left pin, and I hit it and went and reached for it and it lips out. I look around and I go, 'Oh my God, that's embarrassing.' Not many people were there, it was in the morning round, no cameras, so I was like, 'Thank God.'"

    There was no embarrassment for Na on Sunday.

    While Na came away with the win, Kirk's tie in second place was crucial for the 35-year-old, guaranteeing he'll retain his PGA Tour membership.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It was a tough result for Niemann, however, who has played splendid golf in his past two tournaments and has finished as a runner-up both times:

    Still, not too shabby for a 22-year-old.

    Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman and Brendan Steele finished in a tie for fourth at 19 under, with four players—Patton Kizzire, Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel and Daniel Berger—tying for seventh at 18 under.

