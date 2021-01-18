NFL Conference Championship Preview: The Battle of Quarterbacks

2 of 6

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Buccaneers

1. Fire up the running game: Brady and the passing game get more attention, but Jones and Leonard Fournette carried the Tampa Bay offense with 169 scrimmage yards on 35 touches in New Orleans. That came against the league's second-ranked run D in terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders. The Green Bay pass defense is strong, but the Packers rank below the league median in DVOA against the run.

2. Bend but don't break defensively: The Packers scored on a league-high 80 percent of their red-zone possessions this season and topped the NFC with a third-down success rate of 49.4 percent. Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams will get theirs, but the key for the Bucs will be to make plays on third down and keep the Packers out of the end zone. Otherwise, it might be hard for Brady and Co. to keep up on the road. The Los Angeles Rams defense couldn't get off the field this past weekend against Green Bay,

3. No turnovers: The Bucs have committed just two turnovers over the course of their six-game winning streak, but the Green Bay offense has turned it over just once in its last seven outings and just four times in its last 14 home games. To win the all-important turnover battle, Tampa Bay probably can't afford an interception or a fumble on Sunday.

Packers

1. Get to Brady with a four-man rush: It's become a cliche, but that's always been the key to beating Brady in the playoffs. A vulnerable Green Bay run D can't afford to lose resources to the pass rush, and Brady is too smart and too well-supported to fall victim to frequent blitzes. If the Packers feel the need to sacrifice more players to chase after Brady, Jones and Fournette could have a field day.

2. Find a way to get Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon rolling: Against the highly rated Rams run defense Saturday, those three backs rushed for 191 yards on 32 carries. Now, though, they have to deal with the league's No. 1 run defense—a unit that generally bottled up Alvin Kamara in the divisional round. In the first quarter of games that resulted in wins this season, Jones averaged 5.7 yards per carry. In the first quarter of Green Bay's three losses, his yards-per-attempt average was just 3.0.

3. More regular-season Rodgers: He's likely to win MVP after posting the second-best single-season passer rating in NFL history this year, but Rodgers wasn't quite as crisp and the passing game was off for much of Saturday's victory over L.A. If Rodgers can get back to where he was when he threw 35 touchdown passes to three interceptions over the course of the final 11 games of the regular season, Green Bay will stand little chance of losing.