What's Next for NFL's Divisional Round Losers?

1 of 4

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

After missing the playoffs in 2019, the Los Angeles Rams made it back into the postseason this year and knocked off the Seahawks in Seattle in the Wild Card Round. But after reaching Super Bowl LIII in 2018, expectations have risen in Los Angeles.

The same goes for the salary of quarterback Jared Goff, who received a four-year, $134 million extension after that Super Bowl. While Goff didn't play poorly in Saturday's 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he didn't play great, either.

After the loss, head coach Sean McVay didn't exactly offer a ringing endorsement of Goff when reporters asked him about his future as the starter.

"Yeah," McVay said, "he's the quarterback right now."

That comment will undoubtedly lead to a bevy of speculation about Goff's status. However, the Rams aren't well-positioned to improve their roster this offseason at quarterback or elsewhere.

Cutting Goff before June 1 would leave the Rams with a $65.2 million dead cap hit. Even if they convince another team to take on his massive contract, they'll have a dead cap hit of $22.2 million with a pre-June 1 trade.

However, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Monday that Goff and McVay's relationship is in need of repair:

"The people I've spoken to said basically at this moment the relationship with Goff and McVay: not great. They need marriage counseling is what one person said to me. I think this is something that they're going to be able to work through, but there's got to be some healing and that's not just with Jared Goff's injured thumb."

The Rams won't be spending big in free agency, either. They need to clear over $22 million off the books just to get under the projected salary cap for 2021, per Over the Cap. And that's without considering the pending free agency of players such as edge-rusher Leonard Floyd, cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson.

The Rams' roster-building issues extend into April's draft as well. Thanks to the trade that brought Jalen Ramsey to town, they don't have a first-round pick in 2021. In fact, they haven't had one since they drafted Goff back in 2016.

The Rams do appear to have found a gem in running back Cam Akers in the second round of the 2020 draft. But general manager Les Snead is woefully short on resources with which to close the gap between his team and the heavyweights in the NFC.