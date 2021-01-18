Biggest Offseason Contract Decisions for Bears

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears decided to keep both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace for the 2021 season.

"I was impressed with both of them this past season, especially during the six-game losing streak," team chairman George McCaskey said in a statement to fans.

While some fans may not be particularly thrilled to see Nagy and Pace back for another run, the duo has produced two playoff berths in three seasons. They'll be looking for a third in 2021, but getting one will require some tricky offseason maneuvering.

Chicago is projected to be more than $9 million over the salary cap—according to Spotrac—and it will have to navigate some tricky contract situations. This will largely be Pace's challenge, though, Nagy will also likely have a say.

So, what are the toughest contract decisions lying ahead for Chicago's front-office duo? Let's take a look.