Bucs vs. Saints: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast two of the top defenses in the NFL this season. But that doesn't mean there isn't the potential for some big offensive plays when the NFC South rivals go head-to-head in the divisional round Sunday.

Tampa Bay's defense (which ranked sixth in the NFL with 327.1 total yards allowed per game during the regular season) had some trouble stopping New Orleans' offense during the teams' two regular-season meetings. The Saints scored 34 points in Week 1 and 38 points in Week 9, winning both games.

New Orleans' defense ranked fourth in the NFL with 310.9 total yards allowed per game during the regular season, which included having some success against Tampa Bay. However, the Bucs offense is led by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who has a history of taking his game to another level with the stakes raised.

Here's a look at some players to consider for your daily fantasy lineups from the Buccaneers-Saints matchup.

Top Lineup Picks

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara ($7,600 DraftKings; $9,000 FanDuel)

Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette ($4,900 DraftKings; $6,300 FanDuel)

New Orleans WR Michael Thomas ($6,600 DraftKings; $7,200 FanDuel)

The Buccaneers had the top run defense in the NFL during the regular season, allowing only 80.6 rushing yards per game. And they kept that up to begin the postseason, as they held the Washington Football Team to 86 yards on the ground in the Wild Card Round.

That means if the Saints are again going to have offensive success against the Bucs, they will have to excel in the passing game. And that should lead to some solid showings for several of their playmakers, as quarterback Drew Brees will likely be looking to get them all involved.

Even though Alvin Kamara may not get much going on the ground Sunday, he's been an instrumental part of New Orleans' passing attack this season, especially when Brees has been healthy. He hasn't been as involved as a receiver in recent weeks, but that could change when going up against Tampa Bay's strong run defense.

Kamara also has the potential to score multiple touchdowns, as the Saints will likely get him the ball when they get into the red zone. He's gotten into the end zone in five straight games (scoring 10 touchdowns during that stretch), and he's likely to keep that streak going Sunday.

Another New Orleans player who may get into the end zone is Michael Thomas, who finally scored a touchdown in the Saints' Wild Card Round win over the Chicago Bears. Thomas had been limited by injuries for most of the regular season, playing only seven games and never getting into the end zone.

Now that Thomas has some momentum after a solid showing against the Bears (five receptions for 73 yards), he could be poised for a big game, with Brees likely to be throwing the ball his way plenty of times.

Kamara and Thomas both have breakout potential and are always worth consideration for DFS lineups, especially at this stage of the year when there are less teams in action.

Leonard Fournette could end up being a strong volume play, as he will be the Bucs' starting running back. They may also be without Ronald Jones II, who is questionable due to a quad injury, which should lead to even more touches for Fournette out of the backfield.

Fournette had a season-high 19 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown against a formidable Washington defense in the Wild Card Round. If he can get into the end zone again Sunday, he brings a ton of value at a lower cost. And he should get plenty of touches, so the opportunities will be there for him to score another touchdown.

Sleepers to Consider

New Orleans WR Tre'Quan Smith ($3,300 DraftKings; $4,800 FanDuel)

Tampa Bay TE Rob Gronkowski ($3,500 DraftKings; $5,600 FanDuel)

Because Thomas and Kamara are so involved in the Saints offense, it can be tough to know which of New Orleans' other playmakers to consider starting in fantasy lineups. It's risky, but it can also lead to a lot of production should the opposing defense force the Saints to utilize some of their other players.

Tre'Quan Smith was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing New Orleans' past three games with an ankle injury. He returns in time to give the Saints another offensive weapon for their divisional-round matchup.

Before getting injured, Smith had some solid games. And if he can score a touchdown against the Bucs, he would provide a lot of value at his low cost and could be worthy of flex consideration.

Rob Gronkowski's value is dependent on touchdowns. In Week 16, he had two catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns, making him a great DFS play at tight end. But some weeks, he's less productive. For example, he didn't record a reception and was targeted only one time last week at Washington.

But Gronkowski has played 17 career postseason games and had some big playoff showings while playing with Brady for the New England Patriots. If the two can get a connection going Sunday, it could lead to the veteran tight end getting back in the end zone.

Because it's playoff time, Gronkowski could be a strong contributor for DFS lineups Sunday.

