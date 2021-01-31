The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble represented the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 37. And Sunday's pay-per-view rewrote the narrative everyone had for this year's Show of Shows on a night when stars truly shined through in big moments.

However, while some thrived, others were exposed or not given a true opportunity. The Royal Rumble can only highlight so many, and even those in the spotlight did not always capitalize.

Both Rumble matches gave a chance to new wrestlers. Bianca Belair won the women's match in an incredible performance, last eliminating Rhea Ripley, who nearly broke The EST of WWE's elimination record from last year.

Edge was able to overcome opening the men's contest at No. 1 and an onslaught of young talent to win his second Rumble. Perhaps even more impressive, though, was the return of Christian, who made it to the final five in his first sanctioned match in years.

Drew McIntyre also got a major rub by defeating Goldberg. The legend deserves credit for doing the job for The Scottish Warrior, but he didn't look great in the ring and should take this as a sign that his time in the ring is almost done.

The women's tag team division has new champions: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka with the help of Lacey Evans. But it was just further proof that WWE has no idea what to do with the division and the titles.

The Royal Rumble has set the future for WWE in 2021, and it will be fun to see what comes next after this memorable show.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the show.