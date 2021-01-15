Fantasy Football 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional GamesJanuary 15, 2021
Fantasy Football 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional Games
If you're missing fantasy football now that the 2020 NFL regular season has passed, there's still opportunity to set a fantasy lineup and potentially earn some cash throughout the playoffs. Daily fantasy has emerged as a way for fantasy football players to keep the fun going throughout the postseason.
Whether you're a DFS expert or novice, it's always wise to do some research before setting your lineups on DraftKings, FanDuel or both. And with only eight of the top NFL teams still in the field, there are plenty of stars who will be playing on either Saturday or Sunday.
Here are some tips for daily fantasy for this weekend's divisional-round action.
Build Around a Stack of Jackson and Andrews
It took until Lamar Jackson's third trip to the playoffs, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback earned his first postseason win in the team's Wild Card Round victory over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Now, the Ravens are going on the road again in the divisional round to take on the Buffalo Bills.
There could be plenty of offense in this matchup, even if there's snow on the ground. Whether Baltimore can pass or must rely more on its rushing attack, Jackson is capable of putting up big numbers, as he typically has a large role in the team's running game (he ran for 136 yards and a touchdown last week).
Jackson ($7,600 on DraftKings; $8,000 on FanDuel) should be considered as the centerpiece of DFS lineups this week at Buffalo, which allowed 163 rushing yards against the Indianapolis Colts last week. And it would likely be a good idea to start both Jackson and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who could also be in line for a big game against the Bills.
Buffalo had trouble stopping Indianapolis' tight ends last week, giving up 14 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown to the position. Andrews ($5,000 on DraftKings; $6,600 on FanDuel) is one of the best in the league, and he's due for a score after not getting into the end zone over the past three weeks.
Jackson and Andrews is a stack that should lead to big fantasy numbers this week. And while several other Baltimore players could have solid performances, expect Jackson and Andrews to be the duo that generates the most points.
Akers Provides High Value at Affordable RB Price
Cam Akers has emerged as a strong fantasy option out of the Rams' backfield over the past five weeks. And he was heavily involved in their offense in their Wild Card Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Despite breaking out over the past month-plus, Akers can still be included in DFS lineups at quite the affordable price ($5,700 on DraftKings; $7,000 on FanDuel) considering his consistent workload and potential for huge performances. He's had more than 20 carries in four of his past five games, eclipsing the 100-yard mark twice during that stretch.
There's a strong chance that Los Angeles is going to have a run-heavy offense. It will be starting Jared Goff at quarterback, and he had right thumb surgery on Dec. 28. The Rams started backup John Wolford last week, but he suffered a neck injury that led to Goff taking back over the offense.
Goff likely still isn't at 100 percent, so Akers should get plenty of touches against the Packers, who ranked near the middle of the league in run defense during the regular season, allowing 112.8 rushing yards per game. It's a matchup that could certainly lead to a strong day for the rookie Akers.
And if Akers again gets on a roll, he could be quite difficult to stop, leading to more big fantasy numbers.
Davis Could Be Sleeper to Consider at WR
After a bit of a slow start to his rookie season, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis has showcased his big-play ability and scoring potential in the second half of the regular season and the start of the playoffs. And he could be on the cusp of breaking out for a bigger performance.
Davis had his first 100-yard game of his career in the Bills' Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, hauling in two passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. It also marked the fifth time in a span of eight games that he had gotten into the end zone. He followed that up by recording four receptions for 85 yards in his playoff debut against the Colts last week.
In each of Buffalo's past seven games, Davis has been targeted at least four times, and while the results have differed, he's at least getting constant looks from quarterback Josh Allen. That's why Davis ($4,000 on DraftKings; $5,400 on FanDuel) could be a sleeper play for DFS lineups this weekend.
The Bills and Ravens could both put up plenty of offense, which could bode well for Davis, who may be on the receiving end of some big passing plays. Don't be surprised if he continues to build off his recent success and has a strong showing against Baltimore's secondary.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See fanduel.com for details.