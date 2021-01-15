Fantasy Football 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional Games

1 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

It took until Lamar Jackson's third trip to the playoffs, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback earned his first postseason win in the team's Wild Card Round victory over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Now, the Ravens are going on the road again in the divisional round to take on the Buffalo Bills.

There could be plenty of offense in this matchup, even if there's snow on the ground. Whether Baltimore can pass or must rely more on its rushing attack, Jackson is capable of putting up big numbers, as he typically has a large role in the team's running game (he ran for 136 yards and a touchdown last week).

Jackson ($7,600 on DraftKings; $8,000 on FanDuel) should be considered as the centerpiece of DFS lineups this week at Buffalo, which allowed 163 rushing yards against the Indianapolis Colts last week. And it would likely be a good idea to start both Jackson and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who could also be in line for a big game against the Bills.

Buffalo had trouble stopping Indianapolis' tight ends last week, giving up 14 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown to the position. Andrews ($5,000 on DraftKings; $6,600 on FanDuel) is one of the best in the league, and he's due for a score after not getting into the end zone over the past three weeks.

Jackson and Andrews is a stack that should lead to big fantasy numbers this week. And while several other Baltimore players could have solid performances, expect Jackson and Andrews to be the duo that generates the most points.