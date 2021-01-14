    Ex-Olympian Klete Keller Released from Custody After Capitol Breach Arrest

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 15, 2021

    Klete Keller checks his time in the men's 800 meter freestyle during the ConocoPhillips National Championships swim meet in Irvine, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug.3, 2005. Keller won event. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    CHRIS CARLSON/Associated Press

    Former Team USA swimmer Klete Keller was released from federal custody after being charged following his alleged involvement in storming the Capitol as part of a pro-Donald Trump mob Jan. 6.

    Per the Associated Press, Keller may not travel to Washington, D.C., before Jan. 21, when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn in.

    Keller won five Olympic medals (two gold) during the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Games. On Monday, Annika Johnson of SwimSwam broke news that Keller could be seen on video in the Capitol rotunda during the pro-Trump mob's breach.

    Per Johnson, "at least a dozen people within the sport" identified a tall man with a U.S. Olympic jacket in the video as Keller.

    The 38-year-old, who lives in Colorado, has been charged with "knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers," per Paul Newberry of the Associated Press.

    Per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, charges emanated from U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

