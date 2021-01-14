US Figure Skating Championships 2021: Results for Pairs, Ladies Short Program

John Locher/Associated Press

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are still more than a year away, but the top American figure skaters are looking for a different type of gold medal this week at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Things got underway Thursday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas with the pairs short program and the ladies short program.

The top individual women will finish their competition Friday during the ladies free, while the pairs finish with their free skate on Saturday.

Here is a look at the results for Thursday's short programs.

Championship Pairs Short Program

1. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, 77.46

2. Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, 71.30

3. Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov, 69.56

4. Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, 65.81

5. Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, 60.41

6. Olivia Serafini and Mervin Tran, 59.23

7. Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay, 58.23

8. Evelyn Grace Hanns and Jim Garbutt, 47.98

9. Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow, 45.34

*Results via U.S. Figure Skating's official website

The biggest storyline coming into competition was the Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier pairing.

After all, Knierim won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in a team event and three U.S. pairs titles (2015, 2018 and 2020) with her husband and former partner, Chris. Frazier and his former partner, Haven Denney, won the national title in 2017.

While it seems like a dynamic pairing on paper, this was the first time Knierim and Frazier skated together at nationals.

"Our tryout got cut short, because of the [COVID-19] lockdowns," Frazier said before the competition, per Lynn Rutherford of NBC Sports. "But we didn't need the whole normal, traditional tryout to make the decision. I mean, we grabbed each other's hand on the ice and did a lap of crossovers. And I just was like, 'Yeah, it's going to work.'"

Work it did, as the Knierim-Frazier pairing set the tone from the start.

They put on a graceful and nearly flawless performance compared to the competition and are now more than six points clear of the second-place team of Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson.

Anything but victory for the pair in their first U.S. championships together would be a shocking result, as they appeared as comfortable with each other as they did with their former partners. That development alone spells trouble for the rest of the field, as the only realistic chance for the challengers was a lack of chemistry and practice time spilling into the competition for Knierim and Frazier.

The race for second place figures to be closer, as the Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov pairing and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc pairing are well within striking distance of Calalang and Johnson.

Still, everyone is looking up at Knierim and Frazier.